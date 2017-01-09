Ribble give carbon Endurance disc brake road bike aero tweak for 2017 - Road Cycling UK

Ribble have overhauled the Endurance, their first carbon road disc brake model, to give it an aero tweak for 2017.

Though built, as its name suggests, for a smooth ride over long distances, the 2017 model now pairs the comfort-focussed geometry with an aero seattube and seatpost, which Ribble are calling ‘an aero flare without the stiffness of a full aero road bike’.

The Endurance is the latest Ribble bike to be given a makeover for 2017, with the best-selling R872 also revamped for the new year and the range-topping Ultimate SL added to the Lancashire firm’s line-up.