Ribble give carbon Endurance disc brake road bike aero tweak for 2017 - Road Cycling UK

Gear News

Ribble give carbon Endurance disc brake road bike aero tweak for 2017

Lancashire-based firm overhaul original carbon road disc brake model for new year

Ribble have overhauled the Endurance, their first carbon road disc brake model, to give it an aero tweak for 2017.

Though built, as its name suggests, for a smooth ride over long distances, the 2017 model now pairs the comfort-focussed geometry with an aero seattube and seatpost, which Ribble are calling ‘an aero flare without the stiffness of a full aero road bike’.

The Endurance is the latest Ribble bike to be given a makeover for 2017, with the best-selling R872 also revamped for the new year and the range-topping Ultimate SL added to the Lancashire firm’s line-up.

Ribble’s carbon disc brake road bike, the Endurance, has been overhauled for 2017 (pic: Ribble)

Further changes include an asymmetric rear triangle to help optimise power transfer and counter the uneven loads placed on the frame by the disc brakes, according to Ribble.

– Ribble 2017 road bikes: first look –

The relatively short wheelbase remains and should help keep the handling lively, despite the bike offering a markedly more relaxed geometry compared to Ribble’s race bikes, such as the R872 and the Aero 883.

Ribble product and brand director James Dove said: “The Endurance was a well-received model and an early adopter of disc brakes.

“The latest version has been brought up-to-date as brake standards continue to develop and evolve; what we have now is the perfect companion for your long distance or sportive challenge.”

Available to order now using Ribble’s Online Bike Builder, prices for the Ribble Endurance start at £1,099.

For more information visit www.ribblecycles.co.uk.

