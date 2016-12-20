Revamped Ribble R872 available now from £1,099 - Road Cycling UK

Ribble’s revamped race bike, the R872, is available now – with builds starting from £1,099.

The R872 has been due an update, having been part of the Ribble range for R872, and we received a sneak peek of the revamped frame at the Cycle Show.

The new frame retains the same racy geometry at the outgoing bike, which has been Ribble’s best-selling model, but the tubing and carbon layup have been redesigned.