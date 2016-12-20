Revamped Ribble R872 available now from £1,099 - Road Cycling UK

Revamped Ribble R872 available now from £1,099

British brand's best-selling carbon race bike overhauled for 2017

Ribble’s revamped race bike, the R872, is available now – with builds starting from £1,099.

The R872 has been due an update, having been part of the Ribble range for R872, and we received a sneak peek of the revamped frame at the Cycle Show.

The new frame retains the same racy geometry at the outgoing bike, which has been Ribble’s best-selling model, but the tubing and carbon layup have been redesigned.

Ribble’s best-selling carbon race bike, the R872, has been updated for 2017

The 2017 R872 is sleeker and less angular around the seattube and toptube junction than its predecessor. The headtube is slimmer, too, and the downtube and fork crown adopt a similar integrated design to the Aero 883, which we recently reviewed.

The downtube now also tapers as it meets the bottom bracket, which houses a chunkier PressFit shell. The chainstays have been beefed up, too.

 

The frame is now made from both T1000 and T800 high modulus carbon fibre and, along with the updated tube profiles, that results in stiffness improvements across the board, with Ribble quoting the following figures:

– Fork in-line (front/back) stiffness – increased 16.4%
– Fork lateral stiffness – increased 26.5%
– Frame head tube stiffness – increased 8%
– Frame BB stiffness – increased 15.4%
– Frame chain stay stiffness – increased 14%

Ribble say bottom bracket stiffness has been increased by 15.4%

Other changes include the move to a slimmer 27.2mm seatpost, said to improve comfort. Ribble also say the R872’s sloping geometry lends itself to running more seatpost than average, ‘which further allows for more flex from the seatpost while maintaining the stiffness at the heart of the frame.’

The frame is available in two colours, with a new matte silver option alongside a stealthy matte chassis. Prices start at £1,099 with a Shimano Sora groupset through Ribble’s online bike builder, but the Lancashire-based firm’s ‘recommended spec’ pairs a Shimano Ultegra groupset with Fulcrum Racing Sport wheels and Deda Zero 2 finishing kit for £1,684. The bike builder allows customers to fine-tune the spec to their preferences.

Ribble’s 2017 range also includes the new, do-it-all CGR, which we have on its way to us for review, and the Ultimate SL, which is expected to land next year. See more of the range here – or check out pics of the R872 in the gallery below.

Website: Ribble Cycles

Ribble R872 2017 road bike
Ribble R872 2017 road bike
Ribble R872 2017 road bike
Ribble R872 2017 road bike
Ribble R872 2017 road bike
Ribble R872 2017 road bike
Ribble R872 2017 road bike
Ribble R872 2017 road bike
Ribble R872 2017 road bike
Ribble R872 2017 road bike
Ribble R872 2017 road bike
Ribble R872 2017 road bike
Ribble R872 2017 road bike
Ribble R872 2017 road bike
Ribble R872 2017 road bike
Ribble R872 2017 road bike
Ribble R872 2017 road bike
Ribble R872 2017 road bike
Ribble R872 2017 road bike
Ribble R872 2017 road bike
Ribble R872 2017 road bike
Ribble R872 2017 road bike
Ribble R872 2017 road bike
Ribble R872 2017 road bike
Ribble R872 2017 road bike
Ribble R872 2017 road bike
Ribble R872 2017 road bike
Ribble R872 2017 road bike
Ribble R872 2017 road bike
Ribble R872 2017 road bike
Ribble R872 2017 road bike
Ribble R872 2017 road bike
Ribble R872 2017 road bike
Ribble R872 2017 road bike
Ribble R872 2017 road bike
Ribble R872 2017 road bike
Ribble R872 2017 road bike
Ribble R872 2017 road bike
Ribble R872 2017 road bike
Ribble R872 2017 road bike
Ribble R872 2017 road bike
Ribble R872 2017 road bike
Ribble R872 2017 road bike
Ribble R872 2017 road bike
Ribble R872 2017 road bike
Ribble R872 2017 road bike
Ribble R872 2017 road bike
Ribble R872 2017 road bike
Ribble R872 2017 road bike
Ribble R872 2017 road bike
Ribble R872 2017 road bike
Ribble R872 2017 road bike
Ribble R872 2017 road bike

production