Revamped Ribble R872 available now from £1,099 - Road Cycling UK

Other changes include the move to a slimmer 27.2mm seatpost, said to improve comfort. Ribble also say the R872’s sloping geometry lends itself to running more seatpost than average, ‘which further allows for more flex from the seatpost while maintaining the stiffness at the heart of the frame.’
The frame is available in two colours, with a new matte silver option alongside a stealthy matte chassis. Prices start at £1,099 with a Shimano Sora groupset through Ribble’s online bike builder, but the Lancashire-based firm’s ‘recommended spec’ pairs a Shimano Ultegra groupset with Fulcrum Racing Sport wheels and Deda Zero 2 finishing kit for £1,684. The bike builder allows customers to fine-tune the spec to their preferences.
Ribble’s 2017 range also includes the new, do-it-all CGR, which we have on its way to us for review, and the Ultimate SL, which is expected to land next year. See more of the range here – or check out pics of the R872 in the gallery below.
Website: Ribble Cycles
