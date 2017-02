Ribble’s new range-topping race bike, the Ultimate SL, is now available – and the 840g frame is the lightest the Lancashire-based brand has produced to date.

Ribble say the Ultimate SL, first teased at the Cycle Show back in September, is ‘ideal for riders looking for a super-light machine for the road’.

While low weight is the Ultimate SL’s calling card, Ribble say the tube profiles have also been designed with aerodynamic efficiency in mind.