Ribble launch Aero 883 Disc - their 'most aerodynamic disc road frame' - Road Cycling UK

Ribble have added a disc brake model to their popular Aero 883 frameset, creating what the Lancashire-brand have dubbed their most aerodynamic disc road frame.

Designed in conjunction with Sheffield’s Performance Engineered Solutions – who boast Formula One and MotoGP expertise – the original full-carbon rim-brake Aero 883 features a variety of tube profiles and sizes, with the rear brake hidden behind the bottom bracket shell – therefore alleviating the need for a brake bridge.

The disc brake version, therefore, boasts the same drag-reducing properties: Kamm Tail seat tube and downtube profiles, an integrated seat clamp and aero headtube featuring integrated shrouds to direct air flow around its base.