Ribble launch Aero 883 Disc - their 'most aerodynamic disc road frame' - Road Cycling UK

Gear News

Ribble launch Aero 883 Disc – their ‘most aerodynamic disc road frame’

"The Aero 883 Disc is a super-fast bike that now comes with added stopping power," say Ribble

Ribble have added a disc brake model to their popular Aero 883 frameset, creating what the Lancashire-brand have dubbed their most aerodynamic disc road frame.

Designed in conjunction with Sheffield’s Performance Engineered Solutions – who boast Formula One and MotoGP expertise – the original full-carbon rim-brake Aero 883 features a variety of tube profiles and sizes, with the rear brake hidden behind the bottom bracket shell – therefore alleviating the need for a brake bridge.

The disc brake version, therefore, boasts the same drag-reducing properties: Kamm Tail seat tube and downtube profiles, an integrated seat clamp and aero headtube featuring integrated shrouds to direct air flow around its base.

Ribble have added a disc-brake option to their popular Aero 883 Disc road frame (pic: Ribble)

Crafted from a blend of high-end T1000 and T800 unidirectional carbon fibre, the frame is both light and stiff and the Aero 883 Disc is equipped with direct-mount disc brake calipers.

Prices for the Aero 883 Disc start at £1,599, but Ribble’s recommended spec – Shimano Ultegra Hydraulic groupset, Mavic Pro Carbon Disc wheels and Deda Zero 100 finishing kit – comes in at £2,899.

Ribble product and brand director James Dove said: “The Aero 883 Disc is a super-fast bike that now comes with added stopping power.

“We’ve worked with aerodynamic experts to launch an award-winning bike, and we’re now offering the option with the latest direct mount disc brake calipers, offering the best stopping power possible.

Ribble’s recommended spec, complete with hydraulic Shimano Ultegra groupset, costs £2,899

“The 883’s short top tube and head tube mean that it’s perfect for aggressive road riding, culminating in a lower aerodynamic front position.”

For more information visit Ribble Cycles’ website here, or head this way to read our review of the standard Aero 883.

Ribble Aero 883 Disc road bike, pic - Ribble
Ribble Aero 883 Disc road bike, pic - Ribble
Ribble Aero 883 Disc road bike, pic - Ribble
Ribble Aero 883 Disc road bike, pic - Ribble
Ribble Aero 883 Disc road bike, pic - Ribble

