Six road cycling tech innovations that didn’t catch on - Road Cycling UK

The cycling world, especially in the crucible of the pro peloton, is full of new innovations each season. Naturally, those innovations demonstrate what can be done when research and development teams backed with large budgets get their creative juices flowing.

Before long, we often see these innovations emerge in our real-world riding, too. However, some, we don’t – and arguably with good reason. They may have been the ‘next big thing’ at the time but just didn’t quite live up to the hype.

We’ve picked a few out from the innovation scrapheap to demonstrate that not all the latest and greatest kit and fashions are all they’re cracked up to be.