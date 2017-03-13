You know how it is. You roll out from your hotel in Sienna for a quick spin on Tuscany’s famed white gravel roads with your close friends Ivan Basso and Paolo Bettini; a leg-turner to whet the appetite for watching the professionals contest the Strade Bianche the following day.

Then, before you know it, Fabian Cancellara’s calling from across the road, performing a sudden u-turn, and pedaling effortlessly past you to join Basso and Bettini at the head of the group. A ride like any other, right? Just you, your hosts from Sportful, an Olympic and double world champion, a two-time Grand Tour winner, and arguably the greatest Classics rider of his generation.

Strange, but even Basso and Bettini’s presence is diminished by Cancellara. It’s Spartacus, after all. Plenty in our group are riding replicas of his signature Domane, provided for the occasion by Trek, but here he is, the man himself. Cancellara. On his white bike. In full Trek-Segafredo team kit, complete with white Computer Associates logo splashed across his outrageously sized glutes. Wow.