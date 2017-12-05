Pump your tyres up

Tyre pressure is key to avoiding pinch flats. Pinch flats occur when the inner tube is pressed hard against the rim of the wheel and this usually happens under a sudden impact like hitting a pothole or the edge of a curb.

To reduce the chances of this occurring, ensure your tyres are properly inflated before each ride, especially if, like most riders in the UK, you know the road surface is likely to be less than perfect. The pressure means there is less chance of the tube deforming and coming into contact with the rim.

Again, there’s a balancing act when it comes to tyre pressure. Everyone has there own preference, and a lower tyre pressure can improve comfort and grip, but by ensuring your tyres are regularly topped up t your desired level, you can help stave off flats.

Also, bear in mind that the pressure requirements change depending on the width of your tyres – the greater the width, the less pressure is required to disperse the force of an impact, so less pressure is required in the inner tube.