How to train with a power meter - part five: how to analyse a power training file - Road Cycling UK

Intensity Factor (IF)

Intensity Factor, or IF for short, tells you how intense a session or interval was, and generally correlates quite well with how hard a session feels.

Intensity Factor refers to how hard a ride or training session feels (Pic: Sirotti)

IF is calculated by dividing your NP by your FTP – so if your Normalized Power was 150 watts and your FTP is 300 watts, then the IF would be 0.5.

IF can be calculated for an entire session or an individual effort and is therefore very useful in order to see if an effort was carried out at the correct intensity. As a rough guideline to various IF scores:

<0.6 represents a recovery ride / recovery period between intervals

0.6-0.75 represents an endurance ride / effort

0.75 – 0.9 represents a tempo ride / effort

0.9-1.1 represents a threshold effort

1.1 – 1.4 is a VO2 Max effort

>1.4 is a very short or sprint effort

With experience using a power meter, you will get a feel for what IF score you are capable of for various periods of time. You can then use IF as a quick guide to how good an interval was compared to what you were aiming for. For example, I know I am capable of roughly 115 per cent of my FTP for eight minutes – therefore if I do an eight-minute effort in a session, if I score between 1.1 and 1.15 then I know it was a good interval. If I only hit an IF score of 1 then I know the effort wasn’t very good. I can then look at why it might have not been as good as I hoped. Am I tired? Do I need to do more of this type of training?

IF can also be a good guide as to when it might be time to do another FTP test. If you notice that you are suddenly scoring much higher IF scores for longer intervals (8mins +), then it might be worth considering doing a FTP test as the IF score is suggesting your fitness has improved and your training zones might need adjusting.