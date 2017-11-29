Chris Froome to race Giro d'Italia 2018 and target Grand Tour hat-trick - Road Cycling UK

Chris Froome will target the 2018 Giro d’Italia, Team Sky have confirmed, as the Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana champion bids to seal a hat-trick of successive Grand Tour wins.

Having already sealed the Tour de France-Vuelta a Espana double this year, becoming the first rider ever to win the Tour and go on to win the Vuelta afterwards, he will now bid to add the maglia rosa to his collection.

Froome has not raced the Giro since 2010, when he was disqualified for holding on to a police moto as he prepared to abandon the race anyway because of a knee injury.

However, he will now bid to become only the third rider – after Eddy Merckx (1972-73) and Bernard Hinault (1982-83) to win three consecutive Grand Tours.

And he says the change in focus will serve as a huge motivation for both him and the team.