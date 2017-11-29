Giro d'Italia 2018 route revealed: Mount Etna, Monte Zoncolan and Colle delle Finestre

Froome’s announcement that he would target next year’s Giro came on the day the race’s full route was announced, with climbs including Mount Etna, Monte Zoncolan and the Colle delle Finestre in store next year.
The race will roll out in Jerusalem – the first Grand Tour ever to start outside Europe – as had already been announced, on Friday May 4, 2018 and finishes in Rome on Sunday May 27.
Kicking off with a 9.7km time trial in Jerusalem West, the technical course will determine the first rider of the 101st Giro d’Italia to wear the maglia rosa, before two stages expected to favour the sprinters, finishing in Tel Aviv and Eilat.
The race then transfers to Sicily on the first race day, before a 191km stage to Caltagirone, with a short uphill finish, while stage six will mark the first proper summit finish – atop Mount Etna, at the Astrophysical Observatory.
A flat transitional stage follows before a challenging weekend, with finishes on the Montevergine di Mercogliano and at Campo Imperatore – the latter marking a 45km climb to conclude a 224km stage.
Following the second rest day is another fiercely long, undulating stage – 239km in all – before a testing, undulating stage from Assisi to Osimo, dedicated to Michele Scarponi.
Two more sprint stages follow, including a finish on the Imola motorsport circuit and a trip through many of Italy’s significant WWI sites.
The Zoncolan is next on the cards, concluding the climb-heavy stage 14 on Saturday May 19 and to be climbed from the toughest Ovaro side.
Four more climbs the following day, in the Dolomites, ensures there is little let up before the final rest day.
