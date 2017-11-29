Giro d'Italia 2018 route revealed: Mount Etna, Monte Zoncolan and Colle delle Finestre

Eight summit finishes and two individual time trials feature on the route for the 2018 Giro d’Italia, where Chris Froome will look to seal an historic Grand Tour hat-trick.

Froome’s announcement that he would target next year’s Giro came on the day the race’s full route was announced, with climbs including Mount Etna, Monte Zoncolan and the Colle delle Finestre in store next year.

The race will roll out in Jerusalem – the first Grand Tour ever to start outside Europe – as had already been announced, on Friday May 4, 2018 and finishes in Rome on Sunday May 27.