Giro d'Italia 2018 route revealed: Mount Etna, Monte Zoncolan and Colle delle Finestre

Share

Previews

Giro d’Italia 2018 route revealed: Mount Etna, Monte Zoncolan and Colle delle Finestre on the cards

Eight summit finishes and two individual time trials as Chris Froome targets historic win

Eight summit finishes and two individual time trials feature on the route for the 2018 Giro d’Italia, where Chris Froome will look to seal an historic Grand Tour hat-trick.

Froome’s announcement that he would target next year’s Giro came on the day the race’s full route was announced, with climbs including Mount Etna, Monte Zoncolan and the Colle delle Finestre in store next year.

The race will roll out in Jerusalem – the first Grand Tour ever to start outside Europe – as had already been announced, on Friday May 4, 2018 and finishes in Rome on Sunday May 27.

The 2018 Giro d’Italia will start in Jerusalem and feature two individual time trials and eight summit finishes (Pic: RCS Sport)

Kicking off with a 9.7km time trial in Jerusalem West, the technical course will determine the first rider of the 101st Giro d’Italia to wear the maglia rosa, before two stages expected to favour the sprinters, finishing in Tel Aviv and Eilat.

The race then transfers to Sicily on the first race day, before a 191km stage to Caltagirone, with a short uphill finish, while stage six will mark the first proper summit finish – atop Mount Etna, at the Astrophysical Observatory.

A flat transitional stage follows before a challenging weekend, with finishes on the Montevergine di Mercogliano and at Campo Imperatore – the latter marking a 45km climb to conclude a 224km stage.

Following the second rest day is another fiercely long, undulating stage – 239km in all – before a testing, undulating stage from Assisi to Osimo, dedicated to Michele Scarponi.

Two more sprint stages follow, including a finish on the Imola motorsport circuit and a trip through many of Italy’s significant WWI sites.

The Zoncolan is next on the cards, concluding the climb-heavy stage 14 on Saturday May 19 and to be climbed from the toughest Ovaro side.

Four more climbs the following day, in the Dolomites, ensures there is little let up before the final rest day.

The final week will kick off with a 34.5km individual time trial, on a virtually-flat route designed to favour the powerhouses of the peloton.

Another relatively flat stage in Italy’s wine region follows, before the mountains return with a vengeance as the peloton hits the Alps.

The Cima Coppi – the highest climb of the race – is the Colle delle Finestre, complete with 9km gravel sector, on stage 19, while stage 20 covers 4,500m of elevation across just three climbs.

Finally, the race will head to Rome to take in ten laps of the 11.8km finishing circuit around the city.

Share

Topics:

Giro d'Italia 2018

Related Articles

Racing

Chris Froome to race Giro d'Italia 2018 and target Grand Tour hat-trick

Team Sky rider bids for Giro-Tour double having taken confidence from 2017 Tour-Vuelta success

Chris Froome to race Giro d'Italia 2018 and target Grand Tour hat-trick
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production