Diary of a fourth category racer – March: I am Jacky Durand

One thing they’ll tell you when you start racing crits is there is absolutely no point trying to win from a breakaway. You ain’t Jens Voigt, they’ll sneer, you are not half the man Jacky Durand was. The glory of a heroic solo victory is not to be experienced by the likes of you.

It’s a shame, but it’s the nature of the beast really; the courses are too short, the circuits are usually far too flat and featureless to really use the terrain to your advantage. Team tactics don’t really come into it and there are definitely no TV cameras in front of which to get your sponsor’s logo. All in all, a waste of time.

Nevertheless, in my first few races I had a go. ‘A dig’ I think they call it, to find out at least what it was like being off the front.

Basically, being off the front is horrible.

Tom is now three months into his first season of racing and has become a pro at pinning on a number