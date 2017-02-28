Coming round the final bend into the straight, right before the first of five finishing laps, it all went terribly wrong. Ahead of me in the bunch someone lost their wheel, going down really hard. With an almighty clatter, punctuated by the agonising scraping of carbon on concrete, more riders came down, perhaps two or three. The last thought that went through my head as I drifted out to the far edge of the track to try and get round the crash was, “I think I might just have got away with that.”

And then the next thing I knew I was flying through the air, upside down, watching my brand new Bowman Palace float across the grey, grisly sky above me. Bugger.

The fact I landed on the grassy verge beside the track definitely saved me from any serious injury. I slowly picked myself up and untangled my limbs from the frame of the bike. Dazed, looking around, I was by far the best-off of those who’d crashed. The guy who’d come down originally was in a bad way, clutching the telltale collarbone and not moving very much. I wanted to get out of the way – the bunch would be rolling through again in about two minutes. I felt basically fine and barring a clod of earth stuck into the end of the left shifter, the bike seemed alright too. So I hopped back on and pedaled gingerly down towards the finish line.

I’m not sure what I was expecting – perhaps to be delicately tended to by a group of sympathetic nurses, impressed by my heroism. Unfortunately there were no nurses, but there was the same no-nonsense bloke who’d started us off. He came bustling towards me as I rolled towards the timing hut by the start/finish.