“I bet that’s Cav,” says a voice behind me. Mark Renshaw’s, I think. I figure he’s joking; Mark Cavendish hates hill, no? With a big effort, I get up near the front and, sure enough, it’s the Manxman, the sprinter, who is driving the pace and shelling first all the staff and then a fair few of his team-mates who don’t feel like going that deep today, and all for mischief’s sake.

“It’s good to see that top-level professionals still love being on their bikes, playing about, and trying to rip each other’s legs off”

On the other hand, I’m in ‘death before dropped’ mode. I’m on the wheel of British champion Steve Cummings and that’s too special a thing to give up. By the top, I’m absolutely on my limit but still with them and grinning. I can see the guys ahead are working hard, though I suspect that they could do this over and over. It’s good to see that top-level professionals still love being on their bikes, playing about, and trying to rip each other’s legs off.

Mark Cavendish may be known as the greatest sprinter of all time, but the 30-time Tour de France stage winner is happy to rip his team-mates’ legs off on a climb (Pic: Scott Mitchell/Team Dimension Data)

The dial is turned up another notch the day after when I join Lachlan Morton, Scott Thwaites and directeur sportif Roger Hammond on a ride. It starts casually enough but 40 minutes in, as we reach the foot of Chapman’s Peak, with Thwaites and myself on the front, the Yorkshireman accelerates purposefully and without warning. I’d been careful not to half-wheel him so this isn’t a slap down, I think he simply wants to test his legs, and maybe mine, too.

I like to think I’m in good shape, possibly the best form of my riding career, and I resolve to stay alongside him for as long as I can but he keeps ratcheting up the power, just like a ramp test. In the last couple of kilometres I have to relent and get on his wheel, heart rate at aerobic max, but I survive to the end of the 11-minute climb. I’m surprised. He is, too, having hit 200bpm and held 450-500W for the last third. I may have clung on, but he was doing far more work. What’s more, after we have regrouped and rolled back down, Thwaites loops back for another go. That’s the real difference, the capacity of pros to repeat big efforts and to produce that power after 200km. A one-off blast up a hill from fresh flatters the amateur.