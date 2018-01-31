Behind the scenes at Team Dimension Data’s training camp: social media training with Mark Cavendish and Scott Davies

At the end of 2017, we were given behind-the-scenes access to Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka’s first off-season training camp in Cape Town, South Africa. Now we’re sharing this rare access with you through a series of four features, providing an insight into the team’s preparations for the season. You can read part one here, when we joined Africa’s Team on the roads of Cape Town, or head this way for part two, when we saw how the team ensures its riders stay fit and healthy through the year. Otherwise, join us for part three and social media training.

It’s a sign of the times. Social media training is the new media training. Instead of teaching riders how to parry tricky questions from journalists, many teams, including Dimension Data for Qhubeka, now give guidance on using social media more effectively…and avoiding its pitfalls.

This is a forward-thinking team, and it has to be. Fan engagement here is about much more than delivering value to sponsors, it’s also about raising money for the Qhubeka charity to fund bikes for African schoolchildren. Every day during the team’s November camp in Cape Town, the pros took to Zwift to join paying amateur riders. Some fat watts were laid down, everyone had fun, and it funded over 500 bikes to save kids from very long walks to school and increase their chances of graduating.