Next big thing: Scott Davies talks to RCUK - Road Cycling UK

Scott Davies was just 18 when he started to make a name for himself on the biggest stage – winning his first under-23 time trial title before a tenth-placed finish in the 2014 Commonwealth Games road race.

Now riding for Team Wiggins, via a year with the British Cycling Academy, the former Madison-Genesis rider has added three more national time trial titles at under-23 level.

Scott Davies is now a four-time national under-23 time trial champion (Pic: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)

And the Welsh rider has impressed abroad too, adding to his collection of top-ten finishes in races such as the Herald Sun Tour and Tour Alsace before he finished fourth overall at last month’s Giro Ciclistico d’Italia – the mini Giro d’Italia.

In the latest instalment of our Q&A series with the cycling stars of the future, we caught up with Davies to discuss his career so far and his ambitions for the future.

RCUK: How did you get into cycling?

Scott Davies: I got my first road bike at Christmas 2006. Initially, I wanted a Raleigh Chopper for Christmas, but my parents convinced me it probably wasn’t the best thing to ask for. So I asked Father Christmas for a road bike, and I got a Giant OCR 3.

For a couple of years I just rode with my Dad, just 15 miles or so, which was nice and then I eventually started cycling on my own after school – it took a while to convince my Mum to let me!

On one of those rides, my rear light fell off, or something like that, and I was at the side of the road fixing it when a car pulled over. The guy asked me if I was alright and then said he ran the local cycling club. He said he’d seen me riding around town, and I should call up.

So the next week, and that’s how I got into that side of it, with Towy Riders, the local club in Carmarthen. I started with crits and cyclo-cross, and then eventually got involved with Wales, and the ODP [Olympic Development Programme at British Cycling] and so it goes.”