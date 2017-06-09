Next big thing: Chris Lawless talks to RCUK

Why did you choose to focus on the road?

The thing for me was that the biggest thing you can do on the track is the Olympics, and there was no chance that I was ever going to the Olympics. That’s just down to my age already, and not being good enough.

It’s so hard to get onto that team, and it’s never really something that crossed my mind – I just knew it wouldn’t be possible. That’s why I focussed on the road.

I still love riding the track – if I were good enough at one point, I’d love to go back. But I started cycling because I wanted to go pro on the road. That was my dream and at my age you’ve really need to focus on trying to do that, if that’s what you want.

It would be pretty hard to try and turn pro on the road, while riding the track at the same time.

Lawless was a member of the British Cycling Academy in 2014 and 2015, and was also part of the Great Britain under-23 squad at this year’s Tour de Yorkshire (Pic: Alex Whitehead/SWPix.com)

You’re now at Axeon-Hagens Berman, how did that move come about?

Originally I signed for One Pro Cycling, and when we found out One were going to be a domestic team again [as opposed to UCI ProContinental], we all decided – me, my agent and the guys at ONE Pro – it wouldn’t be the best place for me to progress and try to turn pro.

I think, basically, as I was on the phone to Gary [McQuaid, Lawless’ agent] to find out if there was a place at Axeon, they were trying to phone him to try and sign me because they’d heard about the news.

It worked out quite well really – Axeon were a big help taking me on so late because they were only expecting to start with 15 riders this season and made that extra space for me.

Axeon-Hagens Berman is widely regarded as one of the best teams in the world for young riders. How have you found it so far?

They are a really good team and have been really supportive so far. Everyone there has your best interests at heart and wants to help you move up to that next level. That’s all they’re about – helping you to turn pro.

It’s not like being at a domestic team, for all ages, where they have the pressure of trying to get results in. All of your training, and all the results you’re targeting, are focused on you turning pro.

Don’t take anything away from the British scene – it is hard to win races, they are some of the hardest races to win because of the way they are raced, flat out from the start, with no real control – but the problem is, even if you win a lot of races in Britain, it’s still going to be hard to turn pro.