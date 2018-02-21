Mark Cavendish out of Abu Dhabi Tour after crash in neutral zone on stage one - Road Cycling UK

Mark Cavendish’s eagerly-awaited sprinting showdown with his biggest rivals at the Abu Dhabi Tour ended before it had begun after the Manxman crashed in the neutral zone on stage one and was forced to abandon the race.
Cavendish, who has won three stages in the race’s last two editions, went down after the race commissaires’ car appeared to brake slightly, causing riders behind to unclip and four to hit the ground.
Cavendish was one of those four and, though the Dimension Data man continued to ride, the effects of the crash soon forced him to abandon, with the team confirming he suffered ‘a concussion and whiplash injury’.
.@Abu_Dhabi_Tour ambasador @MarkCavendish is off to a difficult start and he is out from stage 1 competitions
Get well soon Mark! #RideToAbuDhabi @TeamDiData pic.twitter.com/Hokp131mTO
— مجلس أبوظبي الرياضي (@AbuDhabiSC) February 21, 2018
