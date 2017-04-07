Paris-Roubaix 2017: TV schedule - Road Cycling UK

Racing

Paris-Roubaix 2017: TV schedule

Eurosport to show entire race live on Sunday April 9

After the cobbled climbs of Flanders, the WorldTour’s Classics hard men turn their attention to the bone-shaking pavé of Paris-Roubaix on Sunday (April 9).

Alongside being Classics legend Tom Boonen’s final professional race, the Hell of the North is sure to throw up plenty of enthralling action across secteurs such as the feared Arenberg Forest.

Mat Hayman was a surprise winner at last year’s Paris-Roubaix (pic: Sirotti)

It all leads up to a grandstand finish on the Roubaix Velodrome, where Mat Hayman emerged as a surprise winner last time out.

Who will be taking home the cobblestone trophy this time out? You can watch the action live on Eurosport – who will be broadcasting the entire race on Sunday.

Here’s when to tune in…

Paris-Roubaix 2017: TV schedule

Sunday April 9
LIVE: British Eurosport – 9.45am
Highlights: British Eurosport – 7pm; British Eurosport 2 – 10pm

Monday April 10
Highlights: British Eurosport – 9.30am, 2.30pm, 6pm, 10.10pm; British Eurosport 2 – 7am, 12.30pm

Tuesday April 11
Highlights: British Eurosport 2 – 4am; British Eurosport – 2pm, 8.05pm

