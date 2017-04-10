Olympic champion Greg van Avermaet wins Paris-Roubaix 2017 - Road Cycling UK

And the Belgian said: “I went onto the track with the thought that I was going to win. I’m really happy to win my first Monument because I have had to wait a really long time to finally get on the big spot of the podium.

“I was really confident in my sprint because I have sprinted several times from a small group. At the end of a hard race I’m always one of the fastest guys.

“For me the Olympics will always be my greatest win but now it’s really nice to have a Monument too.”

Boosted by a tailwind, the race was the fastest on record and it took until just before the first set of cobbles for anything resembling a break to forge clear.

Yannick Martinez (Delko Marseille Provence KTM), Jelle Wallays (Lotto-Soudal) and Mickael Delage (FDJ) were the men to earn a gap, but their advantage never amounted to anything significant.

The cobbles led to the usual thrills and spills in the peloton, with Oliver Naesen (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Yves Lampaert (QuickStep Floors) and Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Soudal) among the big names to suffer an early spill.

It’s just on the pavé where it’s dangerous either, as Luke Durbridge (Orica-Scott) found out when he crashed during the frantic fight for position on the tarmac.