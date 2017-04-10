Olympic champion Greg van Avermaet wins Paris-Roubaix 2017 - Road Cycling UK

Olympic champion Greg van Avermaet (BMC Racing) crowned an outstanding cobbled classics campaign by claiming his first ever Monument win at Paris-Roubaix.
Van Avermaet overcame a crash just before the Arenberg Forest to bridge back to the leading group, before forging clear with Zdenek Stybar (QuickStep Floors) and Sebastian Langeveld (Cannondale-Drapac) on the Carrefour de l’Arbre sector.
And despite a chase from Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) and Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) almost foiling the leading trio in the Roubaix Velodrome, after Stybar had repeatedly refused to take a turn on the front, Van Avermaet outsprinted the Czech rider to claim victory.
Coming just a week after finishing second at the Tour of Flanders, Van Avermaet’s victory added to successes at the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, E3 Harelbeke and Gent-Wevelgem this spring, while the Olympic champion was also second at Strade Bianche.
