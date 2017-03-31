Tour of Flanders 2017: TV schedule - Road Cycling UK

Olympic champion Greg van Avermaet (BMC Racing) bids for a first Monument win on Sunday April 2, when he rolls out for the 2017 Tour of Flanders as favourite.

A modified route, which includes the return of the steep cobbled climb of the iconic Muur van Geraardsbergen, awaits the Classics hard men of the peloton on Sunday.

Bidding to stop Van Avermaet – who has won the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, E3 Harelbeke and Gent-Wevelgem already this season – will be defending champion Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe), who rides in the rainbow jersey of world champion, and a stellar cast of riders.

The Tour of Flanders is live on British Eurosport on Sunday April 2 (pic: Sirotti)

Belgian champion Philippe Gilbert, former winner Alexander Kristoff and Team Sky’s British duo Ian Stannard and Luke Rowe will also be among the contenders, while Tom Boonen rides the race for the final time.

And you can watch the action unfold on the cobbled bergs of Flanders – including the aforementioned Muur, the Koppenberg, Oude Kwaremont and the Patergberg – on British Eurosport.

Here’s when to tune in.