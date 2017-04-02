Philippe Gilbert solos to stunning Tour of Flanders 2017 victory - Road Cycling UK

Belgian champion Philippe Gilbert (QuickStep Floors) soloed to a superb victory at the 2017 Tour of Flanders, his first in the race and fourth Monument success in all.

Gilbert was part of an elite group which forged clear on the Muur before attacking solo over the top of Oude Kwaremont with 55km to go.

And despite having the likes of Olympic champion Greg van Avermaet (BMC Racing) and Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) chasing him down, Gilbert held a steady lead, just shy of a minute, which he never looked like surrendering.

Sagan crashed into a barrier on the final Oude Kwaremont ascent, which only furthered Gilbert’s hopes, and despite tiring on the final run-in to the finish, it was the Belgian champion holding his bike aloft as he celebrated victory.