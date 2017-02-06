Chris Froome pays tribute to 'absolute beast' Ian Stannard after Herald Sun Tour stage win - Road Cycling UK

Chris Froome hailed team-mate Ian Stannard as ‘an absolute beast’ after the Essex man closed out the Herald Sun Tour with his first victory of the season.

Stannard added to Danny van Poppel and Luke Rowe’s stage wins, and Kenny Elissonde’s third place overall, to cap a decent week for Team Sky, as Froome finished sixth in his first stage race of the year.

And after seeing his team-mate attack from the breakaway on the tough, undulating final stage to claim the sixth pro win of his career, Froome was quick to pay tribute to the 29-year-old.