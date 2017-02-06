Chris Froome pays tribute to 'absolute beast' Ian Stannard after Herald Sun Tour stage win - Road Cycling UK

Damien Howson (Orica-Scott) claimed overall victory in the end, carrying the jersey through to Kinglake after winning stage one at Falls Creek.
Froome was 1’12” in arrears, in sixth place, while fellow Brit Ian Bibby was JLT-Condor’s best-placed rider, finishing a further nine seconds back in 11th place.
Froome’s next race is scheduled to be the Volta a Catalunya in March, while Stannard and fellow stage winner Rowe will turn their attention to the cobbled Classics.
Herald Sun Tour 2017: stage four – result
1) Ian Stannard (GBR) – Team Sky – 2.52.44hrs
2) Aaron Gate (NZL) – Aqua Blue Sport – ST
3) Taco van der Hoorn (NED) – Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
4) Benjamin Hill (AUS) – Attaque Team Gusto
5) Robbie Hucker (AUS) – IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness Team
6) Alistair Slater (GBR) – JLT-Condor
7) Jason Christie (NZL) – New Zealand
8) Daniel Fitter (AUS) – NSW Institute of Sport
9) Cyrus Monk (AUS) – Drapac Pat’s Veg
10) Travis McCabe (USA) – UnitedHealthCare
General classification
1) Damien Howson (AUS) – Orica-Scott – 15.25.13hrs
2) Jai Hindley (AUS) – Korda Mentha Real Estate Australia +38”
3) Kenny Elissonde (FRA) – Team Sky +53”
4) Cameron Meyer (AUS) – Korda Mentha Real Estate Australia +1.08
5) Michael Storer (AUS) – Korda Mentha Real Estate Australia +1.10
6) Chris Froome (GBR) – Team Sky +1.12
7) Lucas Hamilton (AUS) – Korda Mentha Real Estate Australia +1.13
8) Nathan Earle (AUS) – Korda Mentha Real Estate Australia +1.15
9) Johan Esteban Chaves (COL) – Orica-Scott – ST
10) Timothy Roe (AUS) – IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness Team +1.17
11) Ian Bibby (GBR) – JLT-Condor +1.21
