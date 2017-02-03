Luke Rowe admits Herald Sun Tour stage win was a 'long time coming' - Road Cycling UK

Team Sky’s Luke Rowe admitted victory on stage two of the Herald Sun Tour had been a long time coming, with the second pro win of his career coming four-and-a-half years after his first.

Welshman Rowe, 26, was the last man standing from a ten-man break which had gone clear after 20km of racing, accelerating away from what remained of the move and soloing to victory.

It marked a first success since winning the first stage of the 2012 Tour of Britain, and long-serving domestique Rowe was pleased to have seized his opportunity for individual glory.