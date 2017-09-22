24 things we wish we knew when we started cycling - Road Cycling UK

It’s hard to say how many years of cycling experience we have cumulatively in the RCUK office. In fact, there’s a few who’d rather not confess to the amount of years they’ve spent riding at all for fear of revealing their ‘real’ age.

Regardless of when we started though, there are more than a few things we wish we’d known when starting out that could have saved us some tough lessons, a few quid and a little bit of embarrassment along the way too.

Here are 24 things we wish we knew before we started cycling – some we’re happy to admit, others, well… don’t judge us!

Always take a spare. If you don’t you’ll learn the hard way how much fun fixing punctures isn’t

Always take a spare tube and basic tools (and learn how to use them)

Don’t let a flat ruin your ride because you didn’t carry any tools to fix it – it could result in you taking the dreaded and expensive ‘taxi of shame’ all the way back to your starting point. Even more important, don’t let being unable to change a flat result in you sheepishly flagging down another cyclist or taking it into the bike shop and paying someone else to do it for you at £8 a pop. Pun intended.