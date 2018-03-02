'Extremely limited' number of Vélo South sportive places available on general sale - Road Cycling UK

‘Extremely limited’ number of Vélo South sportive places available on general sale

More than 10,000 sign up for closed-road, 100-mile sportive during 24-hour priority booking window

An extremely limited allocation of entries to the new Vélo South sportive have been released on general sale, after more than 10,000 places were sold during the 24-hour priority booking window.

The 100-mile, fully closed-road sportive is set to take place in the South Downs on Sunday September 23, with 15,000 cyclists expected on the start line in all.

– Six reasons why Vélo South will be the best new event on the UK sportive calendar in 2018 –

With rolling roads and an iconic finishing lap at Goodwood – host venue of the 1982 World Road Race Championships – the event is expected to be one of the most anticipated new rides on the UK sportive calendar this year.

A limited number of places are still up for grabs for September’s Velo South sportive in the South Downs

As well as being one of only two fully closed-road 100-mile sportives available in the UK this year (RideLondon is the other), Vélo South is also the perfect target for riders looking for a late-season challenge.

– Nutrition: how to fuel for a 100-mile sportive –

Riders wanting to book their place on the start line are urged to do so quickly, with the last remaining general sale tickets expected to sell out quickly.

For more information or to book your place, visit www.velosouth.com.

Velo South

