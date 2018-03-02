An extremely limited allocation of entries to the new Vélo South sportive have been released on general sale, after more than 10,000 places were sold during the 24-hour priority booking window.

The 100-mile, fully closed-road sportive is set to take place in the South Downs on Sunday September 23, with 15,000 cyclists expected on the start line in all.

– Six reasons why Vélo South will be the best new event on the UK sportive calendar in 2018 –

With rolling roads and an iconic finishing lap at Goodwood – host venue of the 1982 World Road Race Championships – the event is expected to be one of the most anticipated new rides on the UK sportive calendar this year.