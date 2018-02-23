Six reasons why Vélo South will be the best new event on this year's sportive calendar - Road Cycling UK

Six reasons why Vélo South will be the best new event on this year’s sportive calendar

Closed-road, 100-mile sportive in the South Downs officially launched - pre-entry now open

A new 100-mile closed-road sportive will hit the UK later this year – and Vélo South could well be the best ride on the sportive calendar.

Taking place on Sunday September 23, up to 15,000 riders will roll out from the Goodwood Motor Circuit before tackling the best of the West Sussex countryside and the rolling hills of the South Downs National Park.

Offering a chance to clock a century on fully-closed roads – one of only two events of its kind in the UK this year, alongside RideLondon – Vélo South could be the perfect late-season target to circle on your calendar.

Could the new Vélo South sportive be the best new event on the UK sportive calendar? (Pic: Vélo Series)

Entries open on Thursday March 1, but to be in with a chance of bagging a place on the start line you must pre-register first.

Still not convinced? Here are six reasons why Vélo South should be marked on your calendar for the 2018 sportive season.

Vélo South is not just your chance to clock a century, but also one of only two 100-mile events in the UK to be held on fully closed roads (Pic: Vélo Series)

100 miles on closed roads

Arguably, this alone could be two of the top reasons to add Vélo South to your list of must-ride events – not only is it a chance to clock a century (a proper 100-miler, not 100km), you can do so on traffic-free roads.

That’s right, no cars to worry about and no stopping at junctions – cyclists are taking over the South Downs on Sunday September 23, and what a cycling haven it is in the south. Which brings us nicely on to our second point…

New event taking in some of the south’s best roads

The rolling South Downs serve up around 1,700m of climbing across the 100-mile route, with the postcard-perfect backdrop of the West Sussex countryside.

The route includes plenty of pit stops and a King/Queen of the Mountains section just before the 90-mile mark, in South Harting.

The sportive tackles the best of the rolling West Sussex countryside, with around 1,700m of climbing and a King/Queen of the Mountains challenge after 90 miles (Pic: Vélo Series)

Historic start/finish at Goodwood Motor Circuit

The UCI Road World Championships are returning to the UK in 2019, but back in 1982 it was Goodwood which hosted the best of the world cycling scene.

Vélo South offers you the chance to follow in the wheel tracks of British icon Mandy Jones, who was crowned world champion after a solo breakaway that year, and who has helped launch the new sportive. Alongside hosting the start of the Vélo South sportive, Goodwood also marks the finish line, with a celebratory lap of the motor-racing circuit to enjoy.

The Vélo South Route starts and finishes at Goodwood Motor Circuit, which hosted of the 1982 UCI Road World Championships (Pic: Vélo Series)

Raise money for charity

Alongside being an event to build your training towards, Vélo South is a good chance to give something back too, with options of entering through the Alzheimer’s Society, Age UK or the British Heart Foundation.

Alongside hitting a personal training target, you can raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society, Age UK or the British Heart Foundation (Pic: Vélo Series)

A century is a big milestone in any cyclist’s season, so add to the satisfaction of ticking off a bucket-list event with the knowledge you have helped raise money for a good cause at the same time.

End your sportive season with a bang

Vélo South is perfectly placed on the calendar for you to make it your major end-of-season target – circle the date, September 23, and you will have plenty of time to train for it, even if you have other targets in the summer.

Build up your form over the summer months and then put it to good use with a 100-mile sportive on the closed roads of the South Downs.

The late-season date (September 23) means Vélo South is the perfect target to make full use of your summer riding (Pic: Vélo Series)

15,000 riders, event of a lifetime

With 15,000 riders set to take to the startline, this is going to be one of the year’s biggest cycling events on these shores. Pre-entry is open now, and already more than 25,000 people have registered their interest in riding.

With 15,000 places available – and 25,000 already registered for pre-entry – Velo South will be one of the hottest tickets in town (Pic: Velo Series)

Vélo South is going to be one of the hottest tickets in town when entries open on Thursday March 1, so don’t forget to register for pre-entry – and remember, you can’t enter if you don’t.

For more information, or to register for pre-entry, visit the event website at VeloSouth.com

