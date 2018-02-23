Six reasons why Vélo South will be the best new event on this year’s sportive calendar

A new 100-mile closed-road sportive will hit the UK later this year – and Vélo South could well be the best ride on the sportive calendar.

Taking place on Sunday September 23, up to 15,000 riders will roll out from the Goodwood Motor Circuit before tackling the best of the West Sussex countryside and the rolling hills of the South Downs National Park.

Offering a chance to clock a century on fully-closed roads – one of only two events of its kind in the UK this year, alongside RideLondon – Vélo South could be the perfect late-season target to circle on your calendar.

Could the new Vélo South sportive be the best new event on the UK sportive calendar? (Pic: Vélo Series)

Entries open on Thursday March 1, but to be in with a chance of bagging a place on the start line you must pre-register first.

Still not convinced? Here are six reasons why Vélo South should be marked on your calendar for the 2018 sportive season.