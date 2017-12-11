Rapha Festive 500 returns for 2017

Can you ride 500km between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve? That’s the challenge set once again by the Rapha Festive 500, which returns for the eighth year this winter.

The Festive 500 started as a self-imposed challenge set by Rapha’s lead designer, Graeme Raeburn, in 2009. Raeburn initially set out to ride 1,000km, to see what it was like to train like a professional cyclist, but that was halved when the challenge was launched to the public in 2010.

The Rapha Festive 500 requires riders to log 500km between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve (Pic: Rapha)

That still equates to 62.5km a day for the eight days between December 24 and December 31, and is more representative of a pro’s likely training schedule over the festive period, according to Rapha.

Riders can sign up for the 2017 Festive 500 by joining the challenge on Strava or by collecting a brevet card from a Rapha clubhouse. Successful Festive 500 participants will earn a complimentary roundel after submitting evidence to the Rapha website.

– Eight tips to conquer the Rapha Festive 500 –

Rapha have also launched a range of Festive 500 products, including a cap, t-shirt, musette, socks and neck warmer. Meanwhile, the 2017 ‘Spirit of the #Festive500’ awards encourage riders to document their challenge for the chance to win a Rapha Travel trip and Leica D-Lux camera, 3T Exploro Team road bike, or Wahoo Bolt GPS bundle.

For more information, see the Rapha Festive 500 website.