Rapha Festive 500 returns for 2017 - Road Cycling UK

Share

Sportive

Rapha Festive 500 returns for 2017

Can you ride 500km between Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve?

Can you ride 500km between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve? That’s the challenge set once again by the Rapha Festive 500, which returns for the eighth year this winter.

The Festive 500 started as a self-imposed challenge set by Rapha’s lead designer, Graeme Raeburn, in 2009. Raeburn initially set out to ride 1,000km, to see what it was like to train like a professional cyclist, but that was halved when the challenge was launched to the public in 2010.

The Rapha Festive 500 requires riders to log 500km between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve (Pic: Rapha)

That still equates to 62.5km a day for the eight days between December 24 and December 31, and is more representative of a pro’s likely training schedule over the festive period, according to Rapha.

Riders can sign up for the 2017 Festive 500 by joining the challenge on Strava or by collecting a brevet card from a Rapha clubhouse. Successful Festive 500 participants will earn a complimentary roundel after submitting evidence to the Rapha website.

– Eight tips to conquer the Rapha Festive 500 –

Rapha have also launched a range of Festive 500 products, including a cap, t-shirt, musette, socks and neck warmer. Meanwhile, the 2017 ‘Spirit of the #Festive500’ awards encourage riders to document their challenge for the chance to win a Rapha Travel trip and Leica D-Lux camera, 3T Exploro Team road bike, or Wahoo Bolt GPS bundle.

For more information, see the Rapha Festive 500 website.

Share

Topics:

Rapha Festive 500

Related Articles

Sportive

Yorkshire True Grit Dark Skies gravel night ride launched

Inaugural night event to take place on Saturday February 28

Yorkshire True Grit Dark Skies gravel night ride launched
Sportive

Girona Cycling Festival launches for 2018

Week-long festival includes a hill climb, nocturne, gran fondo and daily group rides

Girona Cycling Festival launches for 2018
Sportive

Haute Route Alps and Haute Route Pyrenees 2018 routes announced

Parcours confirmed for week-long events packed with mythical climbs

Haute Route Alps and Haute Route Pyrenees 2018 routes announced
Sportive

RCUK's essential guide to road cycling in the Jura Mountains

The Pyrenees and Alps steal the limelight, but the Jura mountain range is home to some of France's toughest climbs

RCUK's essential guide to road cycling in the Jura Mountains
Sportive

Video - climbs to ride: Col de la Croix, Col du Pillon and Col des Mosses

A tour of the Swiss Alps with the Col Collective

Video - climbs to ride: Col de la Croix, Col du Pillon and Col des Mosses
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production