Getting into cyclo-cross

Leeds Castle or otherwise, cyclo-cross courses are designed to be technically challenging and it pays to do a pre-race recce, so you’re at least half-prepared for what is to come. You’ll at least have a vague idea of how to tackle an obstacle before you’re surrounded by countless other riders in the heat of a race.

Most local leagues will comprise a number of races, allowing for a short window before the next event, allowing you to jump on the course and quickly take a look at what’s in store for the next hour.

The start is absolutely key in a cyclo-cross race. Full gas from the line! (Pic: Dave Hayward Photos)

Ready, set, go…

Cyclo-cross races are full gas as soon as the flag drops, so the start is absolutely vital. A lot of races are gridded (riders are positioned on the start line according to their league ranking or previous results) and about two-thirds of the fields were called forward ahead of my Leeds Castle race, leaving the rest of us scrambling for spots at the back of the pack.

If it’s your first race (or first few races) then you’ll probably be in the same position. Even so, getting yourself as far up the start grid as possible will give you the best chance of making a quick getaway. Find yourself on the back and make a slow start, and you’ll be playing catch-up for the rest of the race.

All things told, the start is key, so it’s something I’ll be practicing before my next race – selecting the right gear, clipping in quickly, and getting the power down early.