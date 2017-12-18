Shimano RC7 shoes - review - Road Cycling UK

That, in part, is because the S-Phyre RC9 has two Boa dials, whereas the RC7 only has one – but regardless, these are lightweight shoes. The RC7’s Boa dial provides quick, easy micro-adjustment across the top of the foot, while a simple velcro strap adds a little more support lower down.

When combined, the Boa dial and velcro strap ensure the RC7 provides a snug and comfortable fit. While the synthetic upper isn’t quite as supple as the very lightest top-end shoes, it does a good job of wrapping around the foot, while the toe box offers enough wriggle room to keep things comfy and the heel cup provides a secure grip, though it isn’t lined with the same extra-grippy material as the more expensive S-Phyre RC9.

Ventilation is good, too, with perforations on the upper, a mesh area on the top of the shoe and another vent on the sole. Speaking of which, the sole is made from carbon fibre and is ranked ten on Shimano’s stiffness scale, compared to 12 for the top-end S-Phyre RC7.

Seeing as most brands have their own rankings for these things, the numbers are largely arbitrary – but what we can say is the RC7’s sole is perfectly stiff enough for all-round use, whether everyday training or racing, without feeling like you’re stamping on concrete when you attack on the pedals. It’s a good balance between stiffness and comfort. I used the RC7 shoes for the three-day Haute Route Ventoux sportive and they were ideal for those long, arduous days in the saddle.