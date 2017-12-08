Otherwise, the Direto is able to simulate slopes up to 14 per cent, with a maximum power output of 1,400 watts. As a quick comparison, the Direto’s closest competitor, the Tacx Flux Smart, can simulate a ten per cent gradient and a sustained maximum power of 1,500 watts, with a claimed accuracy of three per cent. The Direto’s legs can fold away, whereas those on the Flux Smart can’t.

There’s also the Wahoo Kickr Snap, which has a claimed accuracy of three per cent, a 1,500-watt maximum power output and 12 per cent grade simulation, but that’s a wheel-on trainer and so requires regular calibration. Direct-drive trainers are also often considered to offer a more realistic ride quality and more accurate data, as you remove the possibility of the tyre slipping.

The Direto measures powers to a claimed accuracy of +/- 2.5 per cent

Anyway, back to the Direto. We’ve unpacked the trainer here in the office and have had the chance to complete one initial training ‘ride’. First impressions? Initial installation is simple and only requires bolting on the Direto’s three legs (one fixed central leg and two supporting legs which fold away). At 15kg the Direto is relatively light as smart trainers go and there’s a handle to grab when moving it around. It’s not the most ergonomic but it’s far easier than having to wrestle the entire trainer.

In use, the Direto offers a realistic ride quality, initially tested at a moderate (sweetspot) intensity and the wide legs provide a stable base. Changes in power are smooth but the Direto doesn’t stick to the prescribed power as closely as more expensive smart trainers we’ve used (the Tacx Neo Smart and Wahoo Kickr). For example, if the Elite app is set to 250 watts, the real-time power might drift 10-15 watts above or below that, from pedal stoke to pedal stroke.