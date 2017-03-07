Viva Siena: following Strade Bianche on Tuscany's white roads - Road Cycling UK

There is nowhere to hold a bike race quite like Siena, even among the old locations of bike racing.

The Roubaix velodrome offers good-natured chaos outside and compelling action within, but even those who live there might concede the town has no other appeal.

The Doha peninsula offered the glittering Gulf as a backdrop when the Tour of Qatar was a thing, but Tuscany, and arguably its fairest city, has an architectural beauty to match the natural. The Qatari capital’s ultra-modern skyline cannot compete with Siena’s medieval grandeur.

To be among the teams minutes before they roll out for the Strade Bianche – the white roads classic that in ten years has gained a status to equal its more storied cousins – is a privilege every cycling fan should avail themselves of.