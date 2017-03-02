Strade Bianche 2017: TV schedule - Road Cycling UK

Racing

Strade Bianche 2017: TV schedule

Tuscany's white gravel roads take centre stage on Saturday March 4

Strade Bianche rolls out of Siena on Saturday (March 4) with Tuscany’s white gravel roads lying in wait for the UCI WorldTour peloton.

Defending champion Fabian Cancellara has retired, and so will not be defending his crown, but a stellar cast of Classics stars have been tempted to head to the chalky roads.

Strade Bianche’s white gravel roads will host the UCI WorldTour peloton on Saturday March 4 (pic – Sirotti)

World champion Peter Sagan and Olympic champion Greg van Avermaet lead the field, both looking to win in Siena for the first time, and add to their victories on the opening weekend of Classics action in Belgium.

And you can watch all the action unfold live on British Eurosport 2. Check out the TV schedule below.

– Strade Bianche 2017 preview: six contenders –

Strade Bianche 2017: TV schedule

Saturday March 4
LIVE: British Eurosport 2 – 1pm
Highlights: British Eurosport – 8pm

Sunday March 5
Highlights: British Eurosport 2 – 2pm

Monday March 6
Highlights: British Eurosport 2 – 9am, 12pm; British Eurosport – 10am

