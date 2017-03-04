Lizzie Deignan third as Elisa Longo Borghini wins women's Strade Bianche - Road Cycling UK

Lizzie Deignan kicked off her 2017 season with an unexpected podium finish at Strade Bianche, admitting the result came as a surprise after a late change of the team’s tactics.

The British former world champion, 28, won the race last year, in the rainbow jersey, but was expecting to play a supporting role for Megan Guarnier this time out.

But when Guarnier abandoned early through illness, and with Olympic champion Anna van der Breggen also missing the race ill, Deignan stepped up to the plate to get in the race-winning move and claim third place behind Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle-High5) and Katarzyna Niewiadoma (WM3 Energie).