BMC introduce third generation Teammachine - available with rim or disc brakes - Road Cycling UK

BMC introduce third generation Teammachine – available with rim or disc brakes

BMC's popular Teammachine gets overhauled, with the new disc-specific frame weighing just 815g

BMC have launched the third generation Teammachine SLR, with the latest evolution of the Swiss firm’s flagship race bike now available with rim or disc brakes.

The Teammachine has been one of the standout bikes available since the original was launched in 2011. Cadel Evans duly won the Tour de France on the Teammachine in the same year, before the second generation bike was introduced in 2014. Results quickly followed, culminating in Greg van Avermaet’s Olympic road race victory in last year.

Of course, the respective pilots provided the firepower behind those results, but the Teammachine has also been one of our favourite bikes of recent years, offering an almost unmatchable blend of race-winning stiffness, pin-sharp handling and a considerable dose of comfort.

Even today the second generation Teammachine remains one of the most well-rounded bikes on the market, so how have BMC set about improving the formula for model year 2018?

While the latest frame bears a passing resemblance to the existing Teammachine, BMC have introduced revised tube profiles across the chassis, as well as a new carbon layup under the surface – resulting, predictably, in claims of increased stiffness and improved compliance. Integration is also central to the 2018 Teammachine, with a smattering of smart features including a cockpit borrowed from the Roadmachine, a new seatpost clamp and an integrated Shimano Di2 junction box.

And, of course, the Teammachine is now available with disc brakes, with the disc-specific frame weighing only 25g more than the outgoing rim brake Teammachine (815g vs. 790g).

Accelerated Composites Evolution (ACE) Technology – increased stiffness and improved comfort

If you’re familiar with the second generation Teammachine, you may have heard of BMC’s Accelerated Composites Evolution (ACE) Technology – a supercomputer algorithm which tested 34,000 prototype iterations according to 247 variables.

BMC turned to ACE once again to develop the 2018 Teammachine, generating thousands of virtual prototypes to arrive at a final design which ‘achieves the balanced weight, stiffness, and compliance attributes [the Teammachine is] famous for’.

BMC say the new Teammachine offers a ten per cent improvement in bottom bracket stiffness, while compliance is also said to have been improved by ten per cent. The latter is primarily due to the new integrated seatclamp design which, as well as giving the Teammachine a clean look, lowers the clamp by placing the bolt on the underside of the toptube, increasing the effective seatpost length (the Teammachine continues to use the existing D-shaped design) and thus allowing it to flex more. It’s a design which follows similar thinking to the lowered clamp on the latest Canyon Ultimate CF SLX.

Finally, as far as comfort is concerned, the new Teammachine has clearance for 28mm tyres, though 25mm rubber is specced as standard.

The Teammachine SLR01 Disc frame weighs a claimed 815g

According to BMC, the frame’s torsional stiffness has been maintained, and they say this results in the latest Teammachine offering comparable handling to the second generation bike.

As for the geometry, BMC have sought to maintain the same setup as the outgoing Teammachine, though the chainstays have been lengthened by 8mm to 410mm to accommodate disc brakes. Interestingly, BMC have used the same geometry on both the rim and disc brake Teammachines, including the lengthened chainstays, so both bikes should ‘feel’ the same regardless of your braking setup.

Rim brake or disc brakes, with minimal weight penalty

The Teammachine has now also joined the throng of disc-ready bikes on the market. Weight is key here and, as we mentioned at the top, the Teammachine SLR01 Disc compares favourably with the outgoing rim brake frame, with claimed weights of 815g and 790g respectively.

BMC have produced impressive numbers for the new disc fork, too, with the claimed weight of 355g lighter than the existing rim brake fork (373g) and only 5g heavier than the new rim brake fork (350g).

Rather than beefing up the fork as a whole to cope with the forces created by disc brakes, the Teammachine Disc fork has an asymmetric design – a theme across the bike – with the left leg bigger than the right. BMC have also saved weight at the caliper by removing the need for a mounting plate, with the same design at the back of the bike seeing the rear disc brake caliper bolted directly to the chainstay.

BMC have employed 12mm thru-axles at the front and rear, with a proprietary design which tapers in the middle to save a few extra grams. “Not a single gram on the new Teammachine frame went unscrutinised,” say BMC.

Integrated cockpit and Di2 junction box

While most of the Teammachine is new, the integrated cockpit is borrowed from the Roadmachine endurance bike, added to the BMC range last year.

The Integrated Cockpit System, as it’s known, features on top-end Teammachine SLR01 models and neatly keeps cables hidden from the wind by routing them through the underside of the stem.

It’s not a one-piece handlebar and stem, like those designs seen on the likes of the Trek Madone and Bianchi Oltre XR4, but by combining a traditional handlebar with the Integrated Cockpit System stem, BMC have sought to offer a wide range of adjustability. That’s also helped by the modular stem design, which features jigsaw-shaped spacers so you can adjust the stack height without disconnecting the brakes.

Another neat piece of integration sees the Di2 junction box hidden in the downtube, if you use Shimano’s electronic drivetrain.

The Teammachine will also be available at SLR02 level, with a Shimano 105-equipped bike opening the range

The range – 11 bikes from Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 to Shimano 105

As well as being available with rim and disc brakes, BMC will offer the new Teammachine in SLR01 and SLR02 versions. The SLR01 is the flagship frame, while the SLR2 uses a less complex carbon fibre layup to increase the weight (1,015g for the rim brake frame and 1,045g for the disc frame) and drop the price. All bikes are available in six sizes, from 47 to 61cm.

Here’s how the range will look:

UK prices are to be confirmed. In the meantime, check out the photo gallery below.

Website: BMC Switzerland

