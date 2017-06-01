BMC introduce third generation Teammachine - available with rim or disc brakes - Road Cycling UK

BMC have launched the third generation Teammachine SLR, with the latest evolution of the Swiss firm’s flagship race bike now available with rim or disc brakes.

The Teammachine has been one of the standout bikes available since the original was launched in 2011. Cadel Evans duly won the Tour de France on the Teammachine in the same year, before the second generation bike was introduced in 2014. Results quickly followed, culminating in Greg van Avermaet’s Olympic road race victory in last year.

Of course, the respective pilots provided the firepower behind those results, but the Teammachine has also been one of our favourite bikes of recent years, offering an almost unmatchable blend of race-winning stiffness, pin-sharp handling and a considerable dose of comfort.

BMC have revamped the Teammachine race bike – now available with rim or disc brakes

Even today the second generation Teammachine remains one of the most well-rounded bikes on the market, so how have BMC set about improving the formula for model year 2018?

While the latest frame bears a passing resemblance to the existing Teammachine, BMC have introduced revised tube profiles across the chassis, as well as a new carbon layup under the surface – resulting, predictably, in claims of increased stiffness and improved compliance. Integration is also central to the 2018 Teammachine, with a smattering of smart features including a cockpit borrowed from the Roadmachine, a new seatpost clamp and an integrated Shimano Di2 junction box.

And, of course, the Teammachine is now available with disc brakes, with the disc-specific frame weighing only 25g more than the outgoing rim brake Teammachine (815g vs. 790g).