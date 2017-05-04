Altura Podium Cap - review - Road Cycling UK

With the promise of technical fabrics and an enhanced fit, the Altura Podium Cap looks an interesting upgrade to a standard cotton cap – sadly this isn’t the case.

You can’t really mess with the traditional cotton cap – once you’ve found a brand that fits you well, then caps are generally economical and have a good lifetime before they need replacing, and some of us hold onto good caps for as long as possible.

The Altura Podium Cap boasts a ‘multi paneled construction in a lightweight fabric with breathable Draft Venting breather zones’ – which boils down to different fabrics and panels used to try and keep your head comfortable. The cap also claims to have an ergonomic 3D fit for improved comfort – but in truth it felt just like a regular fitting cap, and if anything a little close.