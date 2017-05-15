Altura Dry Mesh Vest base layer - review - Road Cycling UK

A quality summer base layer plays an important role in keeping you dry when riding, and therefore plays an important role in maintaining your body temperature and overall comfort as well.

It’s the stated aim of Altura’s Dry Mesh base layer, and they put that into practice with a comfortable, breathable, moisture-wicking offering – though the unusual cut may not be to everyone’s liking.

Altura make a big deal of the base layer’s ‘Dry’ technology, which is supposed to help with moving sweat away from the skin, and keep your skin ‘thermoregulated’ so that your optimum core body temperature can more easily be maintained at 37 degrees. Marketing blurb aside, it does a very good job of all that.