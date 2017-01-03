Altura Podium Elite Thermo Long Sleeve Jersey - review - Road Cycling UK

The Altura Podium Elite Thermo is a extremely windproof yet relatively lightweight jersey ideal for cold weather riding. It also offers six pockets in all, ensuring there’s plenty of capacity to carry the essentials for long days in the saddle.

Altura use a fabric imaginatively named Thermo – which does exactly what you would expect it to do; keep you warm. It has a ‘thermosuede’ interior, which is essentially a fluffy, fleecy lining, paired with a smooth, ultra-windproof exterior. Despite that windproof outer, it breathes very well in lower temperatures, say from around five degrees and below.

Out riding, I nearly always felt comfortable in Thermo. The windproof fabric means it’s definitely one for cold weather and above eight of nine degrees I found it became too warm, but in typical winter conditions it works a treat.