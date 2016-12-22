Tacx Blue Matic turbo trainer - review - Road Cycling UK

Turbo trainers generally come in two forms: smart and basic. Smart trainers are feature packed, and can accurately record your power output, as well as integrate with software. They can even automatically adjust the resistance according, offering the latest level in turbo realism. On the other hand, you have basic trainers which are far simpler machines – offering simple, manually adjustable resistance at a far cheaper price.

The Tacx Blue Matic is a basic trainer, albeit with the addition of ‘virtual power’, which allows data to be sent to your Tacx, Zwift or TrainerRoad apps via the supplied speed and cadence sensors that you attach to your bike. It sits in the middle of the ‘Blue’ range at £134.99, with the aim of offering a gateway to the smart training world without the need to own an expensive power meter, or indeed an expensive trainer.

It sounds a little too good to be true, but what exactly is it that you get for your money, and what is the experience like?