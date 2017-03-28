Five things you need to know about the new Bkool Smart Go turbo trainer - Road Cycling UK

Bkool are one of the most recognisable players in the turbo trainer game thanks to their advanced open-use cycling simulator and the Spanish brand’s simple range of two machines: the Smart Pro, and now the new Smart Go.

As most readers of this will be familiar by now, a smart trainer is a turbo that’s able to interact with the virtual world it’s connected to (whether that’s on a smartphone, tablet or computer). This not only allows the trainer to send power data and other information to the virtual platform, but also means that the software itself can communicate with the smart trainer.

In effect, it brings outdoor realism into your indoor training life, helping to keep you spinning when weather, time, or day-to-day life dictate that you stay off the road. Smart trainers have revolutionised indoor riding and are helping more and more riders make the most of their training time.

The Smart Go is Bkool’s new interactive turbo trainer

Smart turbo trainers can cost north of £1,000 so the Smart Go, a new addition to the Bkool line-up, is a turbo trainer that gives you many of the benefits of smart training, without the sometimes prohibitive cost attached to it – the Smart Go has an RRP of £349 but Bkool currently have it on sale for £269. So what’s the story? We’ve picked out five key things you need to know about the Smart Go.