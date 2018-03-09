While the law doesn’t require any UK rider to wear a cycling helmet – it’s just recommended in the Highway Code – most riders choose to, us included. Luckily, there’s plenty of choose out there, for all budgets, tastes and riding styles.

Regardless of how much you have to spend, all helmets must conform to the same safety standards, so as the price rises, you’re not necessarily choosing more protection, but lower weight, improved ventilation, a more adjustable fit, slicker aerodynamics and so on.

You don’t have to pay top dollar for a feature-packed cycling helmet (Pic: RoadCyclingUK/Factory Media)

Better still, you can still get plenty of high-end features without breaking the bank, with no shortage of top road cycling helmets available for less than £100. Whether you’re looking for a lid with MIPS, are looking to improve aerodynamics, or just want a solid all-rounder, there’s something out there.

With that in mind, we’ve picked out eight of the best feature-packed but affordable road cycling helmets available right now.