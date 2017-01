The design is based on the brand’s Razor jersey, built for maximum comfort and performance, and features bonded hem edges on the sleeves.

Kalas’ Jakub Vencek said of the kit: “Working with British Cycling and the Great Britain Cycling Team has opened up some exciting opportunities for Kalas to demonstrate our capabilities.

Czech brand Kalas were confirmed as clothing supplier in November, while HSBC have come on board to replace Sky as lead sponsor (pic – British Cycling)

“For more than 25 years we’ve been developing premium cycling kit. We have made these new elements and technologies, introduced in to the 2017 kit design, available for fans of the team to experience during their rides and races.”

Trott, Annasley Park and Jacob Hennessey have all showcased the new kit, which will be worn by Great Britain’s riders at the likes of the forthcoming UCI Track World Cup rounds, and the Track World Championships in Hong Kong in April.