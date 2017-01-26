Pearl Izumi Pro Pursuit bib tights - review - Road Cycling UK

Pearl Izumi Pro Pursuit bib tights – review

Warm, comfortable tights suitable for a range of British winter temperatures

Pearl Izumi’s Pro Pursuit Cycling Bib Tights are an effective lower body solution in the winter months. Warm enough to cope with sub-zero temperatures, they’re also boast enough breathability to make them a sound option for milder days too.

Carrying a recommended temperature range of -5 to +5 degrees, and Softshell panels for protection from the winter elements, the Pro Pursuit tights are built for the worst winter days you’re likely to encounter in Britain.

And they feel good for this, pairing thermal panels on the legs to ward off the cold and intelligently-placed softshell panels to combat road spray and winter shows.

I even rode them when the temperature was closer to ten degrees, and they didn’t feel too warm either.

The Pearl Izumi Pro Pursuit Cycling Bib Tights are suitable for a range of winter conditions

  • Specification

  • Price: £129.99
    Sizes: S – XXL
    Size tested: M
    Colours: Black
    Website: www.pearlizumi.co.uk

Comfort is not an issue either, so there’s no excuse for heading back home early.

The tights feature the PRO Pursuit 1:1 Chamois, a fairly sophisticated three-layer breathable pad designed to support a low riding position.

The best possible compliment for a chamois is forgetting it’s presence and I did – suffice to say it’s a good unit and doesn’t cause any circulatory issues while riding in the drops.

The cut feels good, though could be improved lower down where the knees are a little loose and the legs came up a little short.

Of course, fit will be unique to all of us, but this is the first time – standing 6’1” – I’ve had medium tights come up short, and it had me reaching for my longer pair of socks to avoid draughts.

On the plus side, areas with Softshell panels didn’t suffer from bunching like some brands can do and worked tacitly as they should.

The bib tights boasts a comfortable chamois pad, weather resistant SoftShell and good breathability

Finally, Pearl Izumi have furnished the Pro Pursuits with reflective logos on the bum, rear left-calf and front right-knee.

It’s a somewhat lukewarm effort on visibility, so our advice would be to pair with a more visible garment if you are concerned with standing out on the road in low light.

Conclusion

The Pro Pursuit Bib Tights are a robust option for winter cycling, warm enough to rely on throughout the whole of a British winter.

They aren’t the flashiest garment but should see most riders warm and well through the worst months of the year.

With robust fabrics throughout the Pro Pursuit would be well suited to year-round commuters as well as winter weekend warriors. Taller, lankier riders may find the legs a little short, however.

Pros

  • Warm and weather resistant
  • Fits well around bum and thighs
  • Comfortable bibs
  • Some limited reflectivity
  • Quality chamois

Cons

  • Ankle grippers too loose
  • Legs a bit short
  • Fit around knee could be improved
Pearl Izumi Pro Pursuit Cycling Bib Tights, pic - Maurice Brennan/Factory Media
Pearl Izumi Pro Pursuit Cycling Bib Tights, pic - Maurice Brennan/Factory Media
Pearl Izumi Pro Pursuit Cycling Bib Tights, pic - Maurice Brennan/Factory Media
Pearl Izumi Pro Pursuit Cycling Bib Tights, pic - Maurice Brennan/Factory Media

