Pearl Izumi Pro Pursuit bib tights – review

Pearl Izumi’s Pro Pursuit Cycling Bib Tights are an effective lower body solution in the winter months. Warm enough to cope with sub-zero temperatures, they’re also boast enough breathability to make them a sound option for milder days too.

Carrying a recommended temperature range of -5 to +5 degrees, and Softshell panels for protection from the winter elements, the Pro Pursuit tights are built for the worst winter days you’re likely to encounter in Britain.

And they feel good for this, pairing thermal panels on the legs to ward off the cold and intelligently-placed softshell panels to combat road spray and winter shows.

I even rode them when the temperature was closer to ten degrees, and they didn’t feel too warm either.