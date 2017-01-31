The term ‘dream bike’ will conjure up different images depending who you are, but without a doubt it refers to the bike that we find the most desirable – the bike we might, for a moment at least, consider selling our children for… almost, anyway.

With bike brands having largely finalised their 2017 bike offerings, the ranges are always topped by a flagship model that as cyclists we drool over and dream of owning even if the bike we have already is fit for purpose. You’ll spot them on plinths at bike shows and expos, just out of reach of us mere mortals.

This list doesn’t recognise mediocrity, run-of-the-mill, or the cheap. What follows is fifteen of the fastest, most exotic, expensive and downright hot bikes that are available in 2017.

From the limited edition, to the Italian thoroughbred, via the technologically (or, do we mean fashionably?) cutting-edge, there is something for everyone.

Canyon Aeroad CF SLX Disc 8.0 Di2

Canyon’s much-anticipated disc-equipped Aeroad race machine has finally arrived, and it’s right at the cutting edge of disc bike frame technology.

The German manufacturer claims that, in the wind tunnel, the Aeroad CF SLX Disc loses only 0.8 watts to the rim brake version, meaning that it’s every inch the aero weapon it always was.

This top of the range bike currently on offer is equipped with Shimano Ultegra Di2, with BR-RS805 hydraulic brakes mounted to 160mm rotors at the front and rear – unless you opt for the 2XS frame size, in which case it’s 140mm discs for you.

You also get Canyon’s H11 Aerocockpit and S27 Aero VCLS seatpost thrown in, with Reynolds Strike DB carbon clincher wheels – which are a wind-cheating 62mm in depth and weigh a claimed 1710g if you opt for a tubeless setup.

Supplied also are Continental GP4000 II clincher tyres, with the overall bike weight coming in at 7.8kg for a medium (54cm). On a bike that has full aero profiling, deep section aero hoops and doesn’t yet benefit from Shimano’s new Dura-Ace 9700 groupset, this is seriously impressive.

Price: £4,499

Website: Canyon