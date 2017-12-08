RCUK's Christmas Gift Guide 2017: cycling stocking fillers for less than £50 - Road Cycling UK

RCUK’s Christmas Gift Guide 2017: cycling stocking fillers for less than £50
Secret santa gifts, stocking stuffers and cycling gifts for smaller budgets
We are already well into the midst of December, and if you haven’t sorted your Christmas shopping yet then it’s time to get on it and avoid the late rush.
But what can you get for the cyclist in your life this Christmas? Whether you’re after stocking fillers, secret santa gifts or just a little something to satisfy a small budget, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite cycling gifts below.
If you’re after cycling-inspired stocking fillers, from socks to tools to Belgian beer, then look no further than our list of great cycling gifts for less than £50…
Relive the halcyon days of cycling past, and pay tribute to cycling legends like Eddy Merckx and Jacques Anquetil with these printed mugs from The English Cyclist.
Featuring the iconic colours of Jacques Anquetil’s all-conquering St. Raphael and Ford France teams, and the Cannibal’s Molteni and Faema squads – the latter two, complete with rainbow bands – it’s a great gift for a cycling fanatic.
And if you like this, you’ll love The English Cyclist’s prints too, with everything from The Cycling Alphabet to histories of the Giro d’Italia and Tour de France.
An ideal, stocking-filler gift for the cyclist in your life or an introduction to cycle care, Crankalicious’ “The Classics” gift box features 7x100ml bottles covering every element of bike cleaning.
The embossed gift box features: foaming bucket wash; rapid acting bike cleaner; grease, gunk and grime remove; intensive frame polish; high performance chain cleaner; leather and vinyl cleanser; and a long-lasting frame sealant.
You also get a waterproof sticker to spread the Crankalicious love.
Hiplok have created the first armoured reusable zip tie to add super-convenient protection from opportunistic thieves.
Lightweight, convenient to carry and versatile, the Z-LOK is reinforced with a strip of steel running through its core.
While it is no replacement for a proper lock, it is handy bit of kit to carry around for the mid-ride coffee stop, post-ride drink and more, and can also be used for added piece of mind when it comes to car racks among other uses.
