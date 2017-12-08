RCUK's Christmas Gift Guide 2017: cycling stocking fillers for less than £50 - Road Cycling UK

By Season

RCUK’s Christmas Gift Guide 2017: cycling stocking fillers for less than £50

Secret santa gifts, stocking stuffers and cycling gifts for smaller budgets

We are already well into the midst of December, and if you haven’t sorted your Christmas shopping yet then it’s time to get on it and avoid the late rush.

But what can you get for the cyclist in your life this Christmas? Whether you’re after stocking fillers, secret santa gifts or just a little something to satisfy a small budget, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite cycling gifts below.

If you’re after cycling-inspired stocking fillers, from socks to tools to Belgian beer, then look no further than our list of great cycling gifts for less than £50…

Condor Christmas Merino Socks (£12.99)

Socks! Who doesn’t love socks at Christmas time, especially if they happen to boast a cycling performance edge too.

These festive-print merino socks from Condor are moisture-wicking, temperature-regulating and reinforced at the heel, as well as featuring hand-locked seams to prevent rubbing at the toes.

One for the Christmas club ride perhaps?

Website: Condor Cycles

Rapha Repair Essentials Case (£45)

Rapha have brought a touch off style to their emergency repair kit, with a pink Lezyne tyre lever among the essentials stashed inside.

You also get a puncture patch kit, complete with tyre boot, and an inner tube, all inside a soft Rapha Lightweight Essentials Case with ring-pull fastening and internal credit-card pocket.

In short, it’s everything you could possibly need to get home if you’re hit by an ill-timed puncture.

Website: Rapha

English Cyclist – Iconic Mugs (Set of 4 – £30)

Relive the halcyon days of cycling past, and pay tribute to cycling legends like Eddy Merckx and Jacques Anquetil with these printed mugs from The English Cyclist.

Featuring the iconic colours of Jacques Anquetil’s all-conquering St. Raphael and Ford France teams, and the Cannibal’s Molteni and Faema squads – the latter two, complete with rainbow bands – it’s a great gift for a cycling fanatic.

And if you like this, you’ll love The English Cyclist’s prints too, with everything from The Cycling Alphabet to histories of the Giro d’Italia and Tour de France.

Website: The English Cyclist

Pro Cycling Trumps 2017 (£9.99 per pack)

Pro Cycling Trumps are back for 2017, featuring the best of the current crop of riders with stars of the current peloton including Chris Froome, Mark Cavendish and Peter Sagan on illustrated cards.

Ranked according to their ability in time trials, breakaways, one-day races, climbing, sprints and GC, there are two packs with the leading names all in Pack 1.

You can also buy a special climbs edition pack, which features the stats of some of the biggest, steepest and most iconic climbs in cycling.

Website: Pro Cycling Trumps

Ass Saver (£7.99)

Ass Savers are now in their third iteration, with the foldable mudguard still proving hugely popular as a quick and easy way to avoid the dreaded brown sludge up your back.

A patent-pending attachment system makes it compatible with almost every standard rail saddle, while a wide version is also available.

The new design is also said to be more durable, and it remains a handy alternative if you don’t want to go down the full-mudguard route.

Website: Ass Saver

Crankalicious The Classics Gift Box (£25)

An ideal, stocking-filler gift for the cyclist in your life or an introduction to cycle care, Crankalicious’ “The Classics” gift box features 7x100ml bottles covering every element of bike cleaning.

The embossed gift box features: foaming bucket wash; rapid acting bike cleaner; grease, gunk and grime remove; intensive frame polish; high performance chain cleaner; leather and vinyl cleanser; and a long-lasting frame sealant.

You also get a waterproof sticker to spread the Crankalicious love.

Website: Crankalicious

Blackburn Switch (£17.99)

We’ve become big fans of the Blackburn Switch since it arrived at RCUK HQ for testing, and it has quickly become one of our go-to tools.

You get five hex bits, two torx bits and a flathead screwdriver, which come with the ability to arrange them into L- or T-shaped tools.

Weighing in at 98g all-in, the tool boasts its own little case too. Handy.

Website: Blackburn Design

Hackney GT neck warmer (£14)

Hackney GT have made a name for themselves with bold designs, and their neck warmers are a great addition to their collection for the cyclist who has everything.

Three designs – Betty (read: leopard print), Robi (black and white chevrons) and Camo (pictured) – are available.

Made in England and designed to look great on and off the bike, for £14 you can’t really go wrong.

Website: Hackney GT

SiS GO Isotonic Energy Variety Pack (£7.99)

Chocolate, shortbread biscuits, mince pies, Christmas puddings… they’re all a part of Christmas but, let’s face it, they’re not much good for going out on the bike.

So put down that tin of Celebrations and get the cyclist in your life this variety pack of SiS GO Isotonic gels instead.

Each box features seven assorted 60ml SiS gels – apple, lemon and lime, pineapple, orange, blackcurrant, pink grapefruit and tropical – because variety is the spice of life.
Website: Science in Sport

Lizard Skins DSP handlebar tape (£34.99)

Lizard Skins DSP handlebar tape is so good we found a space in the RCUK 100 for it, and we’re not the only ones who think that – Mark Cavendish is among their clients.

Plush and grippy, any fresh wrap of tape will give your bike a new lease of life and especially if it’s as good as this.

Available in three thickness levels and a range of colours, including some bold patterned designs, they look great and feel even better.

Website: Lizard Skins

Cyclists Personalised Coffee Gift Tin (£10.50)

Cycling and coffee go together like Froome and Poels, or Cavendish and Renshaw.

That’s what’s inspired Novello to offer these fully customisable coffee tins to keep your pre-ride fuel safe (and offer a little inspiration in the form of personalised messages too).

Website: Not on the High Street

Lezyne Hecto/Femto set (£43)

Lights are a must for winter riding, and Lezyne’s Hecto/Femto set are a handy little option for commuters.

The Hecto Drive 400XL puts out up to 400 lumens with seven modes available, while the Femto is an ultra-compact rear light putting out up to seven lumens.

They come in a range of anodised colours too, for a touch of bling – black, silver, red, blue or purple.

Website: Upgrade Bikes

Kwaremont Beer Gift Pack (£24.76)

Brewed in Flanders, ale masters Kwaremont say their beer is inspired by Oude Kwaremont – fiery and packed with character.

Their golden amber ale (6.6 per cent alcohol) comes in a gift set with a 33cl glass and four bottles – an ideal gift for fans of cycling, Flanders, beer or all three.

Website: Amazon

Hiplok Z-LOK Cable Tie Lock (£14.99)

Hiplok have created the first armoured reusable zip tie to add super-convenient protection from opportunistic thieves.

Lightweight, convenient to carry and versatile, the Z-LOK is reinforced with a strip of steel running through its core.

While it is no replacement for a proper lock, it is handy bit of kit to carry around for the mid-ride coffee stop, post-ride drink and more, and can also be used for added piece of mind when it comes to car racks among other uses.

Website: Hiplok

