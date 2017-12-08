RCUK's Christmas Gift Guide 2017: cycling stocking fillers for less than £50 - Road Cycling UK

We are already well into the midst of December, and if you haven’t sorted your Christmas shopping yet then it’s time to get on it and avoid the late rush.

But what can you get for the cyclist in your life this Christmas? Whether you’re after stocking fillers, secret santa gifts or just a little something to satisfy a small budget, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite cycling gifts below.

If you’re after cycling-inspired stocking fillers, from socks to tools to Belgian beer, then look no further than our list of great cycling gifts for less than £50…