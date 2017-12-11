RCUK's Christmas Gift Guide 2017: cycling gadgets for all budgets - Road Cycling UK

RCUK’s Christmas Gift Guide 2017: cycling gadgets for all budgets
Everyone loves a gadget, and we've got a best XI for Christmas gift inspiration
What’s on your Christmas list? We’re well into the festive season, with the final two-week countdown to Christmas underway, and the time to get your gift buying sorted is running out.
Everybody loves a gadget and the cycling world is packed full of them – gadgets to monitor performance, gadgets to help you go faster, gadgets to keep you safe, gadgets to document your ride… the list goes on.
We’ve put together some of the best cycling gadgets on the market to help with your Christmas gift inspiration, whether you’re wondering what to ask for or trying to buy for the cyclist in your life.
On the topic of smart rear lights, the Garmin Varia Radar stepped things up a notch on its launch – offering the ability to see where you can’t.
It impressed us on review – ‘a really useful safety addition to your bike’ being our verdict of the smart tech, which essentially warns you about vehicles approaching from behind, while also making them aware of your presence on the road by increasing its brightness as they get closer.
ProBikeKit have slashed the price on the Xplova X5 bundle, which blends a bike computer (with heart rate, speed and cadence sensors) with a built-in camera.
The Xplova is the brain-child of laptop giants Acer, and the X5 represents a decent foray into the world of GPS bike computers.
The tech is innovative, it features an easy-to-use touchscreen and the fully-customisable data screens are perfect for informing your training. It’s available for £349.99 with a heart rate strap, and speed & cadence sensor with ProBikeKit.
Dirt is the enemy of your beloved bike, especially at this time of year when the road is covered in grime.
And with the weather bad, it can be easy to put off cleaning your bike after a ride. Luckily, Karcher have the answer – the OC3 pressure washer is easy to use and easy to transport or store, so there’s really no excuse not to hose your bike down after every filthy ride.
Boasting 4K video, active tracking, and a whole host of other smart features, alongside a 7km transmission range and the ability to travel at 64km/h, this is a top bit of tech for the budding cycling film maker
While power meters are all the rage, heart rate monitors remain hugely popular thanks to their affordability and ease of use.
And as HR monitors go, the Wahoo TiCKR is among the top in the class. The TiCKR is able to communicate with your smart phone, thanks to its Bluetooth connectivity (it also puts out an Ant+ signal), so you can overlay the data on Strava in place of a dedicated bike computer.
