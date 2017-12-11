RCUK's Christmas Gift Guide 2017: cycling gadgets for all budgets - Road Cycling UK

RCUK’s Christmas Gift Guide 2017: cycling gadgets for all budgets

Everyone loves a gadget, and we've got a best XI for Christmas gift inspiration

What’s on your Christmas list? We’re well into the festive season, with the final two-week countdown to Christmas underway, and the time to get your gift buying sorted is running out.

Everybody loves a gadget and the cycling world is packed full of them – gadgets to monitor performance, gadgets to help you go faster, gadgets to keep you safe, gadgets to document your ride… the list goes on.

We’ve put together some of the best cycling gadgets on the market to help with your Christmas gift inspiration, whether you’re wondering what to ask for or trying to buy for the cyclist in your life.

And don’t forget to check out our round-up of cycling booksclothing and stocking fillers under £50, too…

Cycliq Fly6 Rear Light (£119)

Cycliq updated their innovative Fly6 and Fly12 camera/lights combos earlier this year, adding Ant+ connectivity, a slimmed-down design and greater light outputs.

The Fly6 is the rear light and boasts 100 lumens of output, a 135-degree wide-angle beam for greater visibility and a 1080p HD video camera – which now records at 60fps.

The Fly12, on the other hand, puts out 600-lumens, while both cameras have now been improved to offer more stable video quality.

Website: Cycliq

Garmin Varia Radar Rear Light (£169.99)

On the topic of smart rear lights, the Garmin Varia Radar stepped things up a notch on its launch – offering the ability to see where you can’t.

It impressed us on review – ‘a really useful safety addition to your bike’ being our verdict of the smart tech, which essentially warns you about vehicles approaching from behind, while also making them aware of your presence on the road by increasing its brightness as they get closer.

Website: Garmin

Garmin Edge 820 GPS Bundle (£328.99)

We put the Garmin Edge 820 in this year’s RCUK 100, thanks to it’s winning combination of Edge 1000 connectivity and Edge 520 size.

A touch screen, innovative features including GroupTrack, and all the data you could possibly need at your fingertips to enhance your training make this a top buy.

And with Garmin introducing a new flagship Edge 1030 this summer, now is the time to find bargains down the range – this bundle also includes a premium heart rate monitor, speed and cadence sensors.

Website: Garmin

Wahoo ELEMNT Bolt GPS Computer (£199)

Taking aim squarely at the Edge 820, the Wahoo ELEMNT Bolt was launched earlier this year, with an aerodynamic design and super-simple interface.

A user-friendly design, superb battery life and excellent value for money all contribute to earning Wahoo a spot as serious players in the GPS bike computer market.

Our reviewer called the ELEMNT Bolt her ‘go-to GPS computer, thanks to its customisable features and brilliantly intuitive interface’.

Website: Wahoo

Xplova X5 Heart Rate, Speed and Cadence Bundle (£349.99 at ProBikeKit)

ProBikeKit have slashed the price on the Xplova X5 bundle, which blends a bike computer (with heart rate, speed and cadence sensors) with a built-in camera.

The Xplova is the brain-child of laptop giants Acer, and the X5 represents a decent foray into the world of GPS bike computers.

The tech is innovative, it features an easy-to-use touchscreen and the fully-customisable data screens are perfect for informing your training. It’s available for £349.99 with a heart rate strap, and speed & cadence sensor with ProBikeKit.

Website: Xplova

Karcher OC3 Pressure Washer (£145)

Dirt is the enemy of your beloved bike, especially at this time of year when the road is covered in grime.

And with the weather bad, it can be easy to put off cleaning your bike after a ride. Luckily, Karcher have the answer – the OC3 pressure washer is easy to use and easy to transport or store, so there’s really no excuse not to hose your bike down after every filthy ride.

Website: Karcher

GoPro Hero 5 (£399.99)

Cycling shows you sights you might never have experienced had you not dived into the two-wheeled world, so it is easy to see why recording your ride has become so popular.

The GoPro Hero 5 is one of the top cameras on the market – lightweight, stable and boasting 4k video/12mp photo quality, it packs a huge punch for such a tiny unit.

Exposure control, stereo audio and GPS also feature, with loads of accessories to tap into and enjoy.

Website: GoPro

Zwift membership (£12.99 per month)

OK, so strictly speaking this is not actually a gadget in its own right, but Zwift has become an integral part of many rider’s indoor training regimes and it is easy to see why.

Zwift’s gift certificates could be the perfect last-minute gift

The interactive training aid has transformed turbo time, and while smart trainers will never replicate the open road, they can at least allay the tedium of an indoor session.

Zwift’s membership fees have gone up to £12.99-a-month but with gift certificates available, this could be a perfect last-minute gift.

Website: Zwift

DJI Mavic Pro Drone (£1,099)

If GoPros and other handlebar-mounted bike cameras just don’t capture the ride as you’d like, maybe now is the time to embrace the growing world of drones.

We’ve had our hands on the DJI Mavic Pro and the footage is stunning. Check out our tutorial here.

Boasting 4K video, active tracking, and a whole host of other smart features, alongside a 7km transmission range and the ability to travel at 64km/h, this is a top bit of tech for the budding cycling film maker

Websie: DJI

Wahoo Tickr Heart Rate Monitor (£39.99)

While power meters are all the rage, heart rate monitors remain hugely popular thanks to their affordability and ease of use.

And as HR monitors go, the Wahoo TiCKR is among the top in the class. The TiCKR is able to communicate with your smart phone, thanks to its Bluetooth connectivity (it also puts out an Ant+ signal), so you can overlay the data on Strava in place of a dedicated bike computer.

Website: Wahoo

PulseRoll Pulseball (£89.99)

The Pulseball vibrating massage ball from PulseRoll  is designed to aid recovery and eases muscle pain. It can be used like a foam roller to target specific muscle groups after a hard ride.

The Pulseball features four vibration speed settings and a three-hour rechargeable battery, while you can get it in black, red or purple.

Website: PulseRoll

Topics:

Christmas Gift Guide 2017

