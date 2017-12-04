RCUK's Christmas Gift Guide 2017: 12 of the best cycling books of the year - Road Cycling UK

What’s on your Christmas list? New bike? Maybe some top cycling clothing to see you through into the new year? Or how about a book to cosy up with on Christmas Day, post-dinner, as you contemplate how many extra minutes you’ll need on the turbo to make up for the extra slice of turkey?

Once again, 2017 has been a rich year for cycling literature – from award-winning biographies to essential climbing guides. We’ve picked out a round dozen of the best cycling books of 2017, to help give you some Christmas gift ideas.

2017 has been another bumper year for cycling books