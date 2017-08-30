Under the skin of Polartec’s fabric development - Road Cycling UK

How does a new fabric go from an idea to being a reality?

Of course, It’s not just wool that Polartec is working with. Three of Polartec’s latest cycling-relevant fabrics include Alpha, Delta and Neoshell, developed for cold, hot and wet conditions respectively . Given Cattanach’s job in the R&D department at Polartec, he’s well placed to explain how new fabrics come to see the light of day.

“First of all, it starts with ideas,” he says. “These ideas can come from various places. It can be a request from a customer or brand to make something lighter, warmer, fluffier, smoother… but often the innovation originates in-house.

“Firstly, there is a great deal of dialogue and sharing between Polartec and our development partners. In general terms, every development starts with listening; listening to the problem the customer is trying to solve.

“We work to quickly define the problem and work out what can be done to solve it. There’s no one time-frame to achieve this – sometimes it’s very quick, and often it takes many trials, prototypes and iterations of product to get it right.

“The bottom line is that Polartec is only really going to release something if we’re confident that it’s fit for use. That stems from the confidence and knowledge that we’ve been doing this for a long time, and we know what makes a good fabric for activity x, y and z.”

NeoShell is one of Polartec’s latest fabrics and has been designed as a waterproof, breathable outer layer (Pic: Polartec)

Cattanach uses Polartec’s NeoShell fabric, which can be found in cycling garments including Sportful’s all-weather Fiandre Extreme Neoshell Jacket for its breathability and waterproof qualities, as an example.

“With NeoShell we decided we wanted to have a credible waterproof and breathable fabric to be used in outerwear. We didn’t just go and source something, we decided we wanted to be different and better so we focused on the real problem: air permeability,” he says.

“The end result is a product that is 100 per cent waterproof but allows moist air to pass from the inside out so you don’t get all wet inside from your own sweat. It’s really only an extension of what we’ve been doing for years, focusing on the twin pillars of protection and comfort. The bottom line is that NeoShell is made differently, works differently and therefore experienced differently.”