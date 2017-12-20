Eight common winter clothing mistakes every cyclist makes - Road Cycling UK

6) Forgetting about essential accessories

During the summer, your accessory decisions are easy to make, in that there aren’t many. Usually, you only have to decide whether you’re going to start out with a gilet and arm warmers on a cool morning, or whether to take a packable shell if there are showers about. Not so in the winter, and not fully accessorising can wreck your ride, says Whitfield.

Protect your extremities with key accessories (Pic: Rapha)

“Simple accessories can go along way to adding warmth and comfort to your winter rides, protecting the extremities that often suffer first,” he says. “The humble cycling cap, for example, offers additional coverage and helps to retain heat, fitting nicely under a helmet.

“Cold hands could well be the cyclist kryptonite that’ll see even the most hardened of cyclist turn home early, so an invaluable investment that’s worth spending some money on is a good pair of winter gloves.”

As many cyclists will know, finding the right set of winter gloves is no easy task. The key, Storey says, is balancing warmth with dexterity.

Good gloves will provide warmth while maintaining feel on the bars (Pic: Mike Brindley/Factory Media)

“You have to balance the need for proper feel when braking and shifting with keeping your hands warm,” warns Storey, who recommends adding a liner glove when the temperature gets truly cold.

“Other items that are easier to get right are an easily-removable neck warmer to keep out draughts and proper thermal winter socks,” adds Storey, “but it’s important that they are not too thick – this can affect the fit of your cycling shoes and restrict important circulation.”

You can further protect your feet with a set of overshoes, which like gloves are a key winter riding accessory.

“They’re a good first step to stop your toes from going blue when the temperatures plummet,” Whitfield says. “If your feet continue to feel like blocks of ice when wearing overshoes, you can also try sealing the vents in the soles of your shoes that keep the air circulating the summer time. By simply blocking up these outlets with electrical tape, your feet will feel instantly warmer next ride – promise!”