Trek Emonda SLR goes on a diet, claimed weight now just 640g - Road Cycling UK

Trek’s Emonda set a new benchmark for a lightweight road frame when it was launched ahead of the 2014 Tour de France. Now, three years later, the Emonda has been put on a diet – with the flagship SLR frame dropping to a claimed 640g, while there’s also a disc version.

Besides shedding 50g from the frame weight, Trek say the model year 2018 Emonda is both stiffer and compliant than its predecessor. Well they would, wouldn’t they?

Trek’s new Emonda SLR frame weighs just 640g

However, it also now has clearance for 28mm tyres, thanks in part to the adoption of direct mount brakes. In fact, Trek have designed their own ‘Speed Stop Pro’ brakes for the Emonda SLR which, as well as offering that additional clearance, apparently weigh just 95g.

While the rim brake frame comes specced with 25mm tyres as standard, the ability to run 28s has led Trek to call the Emonda not only lightweight racer, but a machine capable of taking on ‘more adventurous riding’. Still, this is a race bike at heart, with Alberto Contador riding the new frame at the 2017 Tour de France.