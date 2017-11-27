British apparel brand dhb partners with Herne Hill Velodrome to promote grassroots cycling - Road Cycling UK

Gear News

British apparel brand dhb partners with Herne Hill Velodrome to promote grassroots cycling

dhb to use 1948 Olympic venue as testing ground for clothing

British apparel brand dhb has announced a partnership with London’s historic Herne Hill Velodrome, the host of the track cycling events at the 1948 Olympic Games.

dhb hopes to champion grassroots cycling through the partnership, with a number of initiatives planned during the three-year partnership.

The collaboration will also see the brand, which recently launched its latest Aeron winter clothing range, kit out coaching staff at the velodrome, alongside using the venue as its new testing ground.

Herne Hill velodrome pavilion (Pic: Jack Elton-Walters)

Members and participants will therefore get the chance to test dhb products, and offer input and feedback into future collections.

As part of the collaboration, dhb will become the named sponsor of Herne Hill’s Monday and Thursday night training sessions.

Marketing manager Kirsty Smith said: “The partnership with Herne Hill Velodrome is a natural fit for dhb as it allows us to connect with like-minded cycling fans and support grassroots cycling. Herne Hill Velodrome is the heartbeat of British cycling and brings to life the core values of dhb.

“We’re incredibly excited to get to know the people behind the Herne Hill Velodrome. We hope this partnership will continue to spur on the revival of the venue, so the local and wider community can continue to benefit from and enjoy this iconic cycling track.”

Herne Hill Velodrome Trust trustee Simon Price added: “We believe that dhb shares the same philosophy towards cycling as us, which centres on advocating the joy of cycling. We’re confident that this partnership will enable Herne Hill Velodrome to continue to thrive in the coming years.”

